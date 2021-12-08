CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.29 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $36.29 million and approximately $837.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00180322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003319 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00583340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018529 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00060160 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,421,156 coins and its circulating supply is 151,421,156 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

