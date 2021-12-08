Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Buys $49,807.55 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $698.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.