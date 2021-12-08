Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Buys $49,807.55 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $698.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
