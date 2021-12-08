CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

