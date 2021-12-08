Cyclone Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196,608.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $308.94 or 0.00607135 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $196,608.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010424 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00125936 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,197 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

