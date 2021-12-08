CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603,549 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.92% of CyrusOne worth $88,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

