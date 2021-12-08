D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

