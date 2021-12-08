D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

