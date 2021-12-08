DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.45.

TOY stock opened at C$44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

