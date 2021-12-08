DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,337.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $4,337.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.