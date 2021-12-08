Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Daily Journal worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

DJCO stock opened at $350.20 on Wednesday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $275.85 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.77. The stock has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

