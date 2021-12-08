Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Buys 14 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($201.43).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($196.53).

Shares of DMGT stock remained flat at $GBX 1,086 ($14.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 261,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,519. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 691 ($9.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 17.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

