Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Buys $47,200.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DAKT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.