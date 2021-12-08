Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after buying an additional 552,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

