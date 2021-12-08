Daniel A. Macuga Sells 368 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $100.93. 88,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,307. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

