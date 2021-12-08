DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $6.14

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $387.64 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00012328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,502 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,698 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

