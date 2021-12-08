DAO Maker Price Reaches $6.02 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $380.36 million and $6.28 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $6.02 or 0.00012226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,389 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,585 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

