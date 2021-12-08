DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $208,667.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,702.55 or 1.00081150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00867140 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.