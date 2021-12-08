Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 1,646,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,285. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.