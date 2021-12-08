Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $20,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,376. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

