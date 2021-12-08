Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $311.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for $143.81 or 0.00288959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,470,426 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

