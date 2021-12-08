DATA (DTA) Trading Down 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, DATA has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $1.55 million and $224,293.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

