Data Storage (DTST) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Data Storage to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Data Storage alerts:

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 85.02 Data Storage Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 15.56

Data Storage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 665 3169 4895 91 2.50

Data Storage currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data Storage beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.