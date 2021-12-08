Datamine FLUX Achieves Market Cap of $714,995.53 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $714,995.53 and approximately $7,505.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 964,525 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

