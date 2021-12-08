David C. Bernstein Sells 130,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABNB traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.50. 177,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

