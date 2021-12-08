David Williams Acquires 105,400 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams bought 105,400 shares of RMA Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,918.00 ($12,618.31).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Williams purchased 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($23,943.66).

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Williams purchased 930,569 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$173,085.83 ($121,891.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

