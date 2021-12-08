DDKoin Hits Market Cap of $456,163.94 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $456,163.94 and $14,365.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00140787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010629 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001952 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.