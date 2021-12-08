DecentBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $448.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $171,560.73 and $448.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 73.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

