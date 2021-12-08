Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $402.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,707. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

