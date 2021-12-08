DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058047 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

