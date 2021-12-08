DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $4,868.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012398 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,607,163 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

