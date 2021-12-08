DEEPSPACE Market Cap Achieves $25.75 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $222,372.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

