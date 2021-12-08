DeFi Pulse Index Achieves Market Cap of $156.34 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for about $279.69 or 0.00553368 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $156.34 million and $2.35 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00220335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

