DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,788 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

