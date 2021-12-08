DeFiChain 1-Day Volume Tops $9.90 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00010095 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $9.90 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.