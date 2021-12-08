DeHive Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. DeHive has a market cap of $632,456.96 and approximately $238,676.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,356.42 or 0.08732888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.61 or 1.00137019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

