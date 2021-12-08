DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 291,247 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,247 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $428,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

