DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $143,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.91 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

