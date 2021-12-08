DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $154,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

