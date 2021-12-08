DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,247 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $428,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

