DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $356,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

