DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,304 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $269,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

