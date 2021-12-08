DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 160,642 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,642 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $356,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day moving average is $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.