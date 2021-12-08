DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 303,345 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $116,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.