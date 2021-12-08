DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,871.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,744.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

