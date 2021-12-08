DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $142.70 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $142,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 93,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

