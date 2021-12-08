DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $182.08 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $182,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NEE stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

