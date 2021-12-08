DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $108,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

