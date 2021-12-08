DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 110,839 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $314,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

