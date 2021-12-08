DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 118,557 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $246,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

