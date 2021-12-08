DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,193,131 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $325,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

